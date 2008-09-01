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  • Fast. Close. Efficient. Fast. Close. Efficient. Fast. Close. Efficient.

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ8250/17

    Fast. Close. Efficient.

    The three tracks of the Speed-XL shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Fast. Close. Efficient.

    • Rechargeable
    Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

    Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

    The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

    Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

    FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

    FastRinse with anti-bacterial coating inside

    Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.

    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The electric shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    Super Lift & Cut technology

    The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap
      Pouch
      Soft pouch
      Bathroom stand
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      50  minute(s)

    • Design

      Finishing
      • Chromed display
      • Lacquer

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ9

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • SmartTouch Contour-following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      • Speed XL shaving heads
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      Styling
      Precision trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Corded/cordless
      Display
      Battery low indicator
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      17 days

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Cleaning brush
    • User manual
    • Bathroom stand
    • Protection cap
    • Power cord
    • Soft travel pouch
    Badge-D2C

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