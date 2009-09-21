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  • A fresh clean shave A fresh clean shave A fresh clean shave

    Electric shaver

    HQ902/15

    A fresh clean shave

    This washable two headed Philips shaver has independently floating heads ensuring a fresh clean shave for success everyday.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD168.00

    Electric shaver

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    A fresh clean shave

    • Battery powered
    Independently floating heads

    Independently floating heads

    Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact

    Lift & Cut

    Lift & Cut

    This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

    Self-sharpening blades

    Self-sharpening blades

    The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The water resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Anti-slip grip

    Anti-slip grip

    The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips are designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.

    Independently floating heads + reflex action

    Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Lift and Cut
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

    • Shaving Performance

      SkinComfort
      Comfort shaving heads
      Shaving system
      Lift & Cut technology
      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Battery operation
      Cleaning
      Washable

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