Discontinued
HR2094/00
Extra power for superior blending and crushing
The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want.
750 W
2 L glass jar
with filter
Variable speed
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.
Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.
Awards