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  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy Fresh smoothie and food made easy Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2106/01

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

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    Daily Collection Blender

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    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    With extra strong power and blade

    • 400 W
    • 1.5 L glass jar
    • with mini chopper
    • ProBlend 4
    Strong 400 W motor

    Strong 400 W motor

    Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

    High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors

    High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors

    High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

    ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

    ProBlend 4 star blade for effective blending and mixing

    The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

    Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

    Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

    Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.

    Improved pouring by new spout

    Improved pouring by new spout

    New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

    Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

    Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

    Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

    Pulse for better mixing and blending

    Pulse for better mixing and blending

    You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Lock indicator for ready to use

    Lock indicator for ready to use

    This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.

    Integrated power cord storage

    Integrated power cord storage

    Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

    2 year guarantee

    2 year guarantee

    With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      PP
      Color(s)
      White and beige
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material blender jar
      Sodalime glass

    • Accessories

      Mini chopper
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      400  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity mini chopper
      120  ml
      Max Jar Capacity
      1.5 l

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Speed setting
      2 and pulse

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