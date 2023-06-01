ProBlend technology for smooth blends with no lumps

ProBlend technology combines 3 key features, custom-designed to create an optimal flow of ingredients for smooth lump-free blends. The ProBlend motor delivers optimal 350-W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients. The ProBlend blades are uniquely shaped to maximise force and cutting performance. The ProBlend jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.