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  • Fresh smoothies just got better Fresh smoothies just got better Fresh smoothies just got better

    Philips Conscious Edition 5000 Series Blender

    HR2500/00

    Fresh smoothies just got better

    Prepare your favourite morning smoothie to go, with elegant style and impeccable performance.

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    Philips Conscious Edition 5000 Series Blender

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    Fresh smoothies just got better

    With the Philips Conscious Edition Blender

    • ProBlend technology
    • Detachable blades
    • Silk white matte finish
    ProBlend technology for smooth blends with no lumps

    ProBlend technology for smooth blends with no lumps

    ProBlend technology combines 3 key features, custom-designed to create an optimal flow of ingredients for smooth lump-free blends. The ProBlend motor delivers optimal 350-W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients. The ProBlend blades are uniquely shaped to maximise force and cutting performance. The ProBlend jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

    Quick and easy to use

    Quick and easy to use

    Easy to use: add your ingredients, twist, blend and enjoy.

    Quick cleaning with detachable blades

    Quick cleaning with detachable blades

    All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe.

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact.

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors. Includes detachable lid and glass jug - each designed for easy use and cleaning. The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.

    Tritan™ Renew tumbler, BPA-free, clear and durable

    Tritan™ Renew tumbler, BPA-free, clear and durable

    Tritan Renew tumbler for on-the-go smoothies. 100% BPA-free, impact- and shatter-resistant and dishwasher safe to withstand 100s of wash cycles.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Functions
      Blending
      Product type
      Blender
      Number of servings
      2
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      twist the jar to main unit
      Cord length
      0.85
      Technology
      ProBlend technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      No
      Cool-touch handgrips
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      No
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Jar material
      Recycled Tritan
      Blade Material
      stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      25000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 86 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      350 W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Tumbler lid
      Included Accessories 2
      User manual
      Included Accessories 3
      Warranty card

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      11.8
      Product Width
      11.6
      Product Height
      36
      Product Weight
      1.02
      Package Length
      14
      Package Width
      24
      Package Height
      25
      Package Weight
      1.42

    • Durability

      Case
      > 90% recycled materials
      User Manual
      > 98% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • *The plastic can be traced back to recycled plant oil waste, which is attributed to the main body via the ISCC** mass balance approach. This ensures that for every gram of plastic in the main body, an equivalent amount of bio-circular feedstock entered the production chain.
    • **International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

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