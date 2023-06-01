ProBlend technology for smooth blends with no lumps
ProBlend technology combines 3 key features, custom-designed to create an optimal flow of ingredients for smooth lump-free blends. The ProBlend motor delivers optimal 350-W power to drive the blending flow and evenly circulate all ingredients. The ProBlend blades are uniquely shaped to maximise force and cutting performance. The ProBlend jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.
Quick and easy to use
Easy to use: add your ingredients, twist, blend and enjoy.
Quick cleaning with detachable blades
All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe.
Designed with safety and sustainability in mind
The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact.
Modern and minimalistic style
Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors. Includes detachable lid and glass jug - each designed for easy use and cleaning. The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.
Tritan™ Renew tumbler, BPA-free, clear and durable
Tritan Renew tumbler for on-the-go smoothies. 100% BPA-free, impact- and shatter-resistant and dishwasher safe to withstand 100s of wash cycles.
*The plastic can be traced back to recycled plant oil waste, which is attributed to the main body via the ISCC** mass balance approach. This ensures that for every gram of plastic in the main body, an equivalent amount of bio-circular feedstock entered the production chain.
**International Sustainability and Carbon Certification