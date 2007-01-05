Discontinued
HR2870/00
Fast, fresh and healthy
Unlike the many complicated, bulky appliances available in the shops, the Philips mini blender HR2870/00 takes all the hassle out of the kitchen. In seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!
250W
0.6 L plastic jar
with filter, mill and chopper
2 speed
Blend at high or low speed and pulse with the speed control.
With the 600 ml jar, you can ideally store two portions.
2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.