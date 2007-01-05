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  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy
  • Fast, fresh and healthy

Discontinued

Mini blender

HR2870/00

Fast, fresh and healthy

Unlike the many complicated, bulky appliances available in the shops, the Philips mini blender HR2870/00 takes all the hassle out of the kitchen. In seconds, you can prepare up to two portions, using delicious fresh ingredients. Enjoy!

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Fast, fresh and healthy

  • 250W

  • 0.6 L plastic jar

  • with filter, mill and chopper

  • 2 speed

Low and high speed pulse

Low and high speed pulse

Blend at high or low speed and pulse with the speed control.

600 ml jar

600 ml jar

With the 600 ml jar, you can ideally store two portions.

2 beakers with lid

2 beakers with lid

2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

Technical Specifications

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