Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Food processor
Discontinued
Support
HR7625/70
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Food processor
Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Food processor
All (8)
What is the plastic knife of my Philips food processor for?
What is the plastic wave disc of my Philips food processor for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
How to change inserts of my Philips food processor
Kneading accessory/blade of my Philips food processor fails to turn
The lid of my Philips food processor will not lock properly
Vegetables in my Philips food processor end up mashed
Chopping bowl tools of my Philips food processor do not work
The blender/bowl of my Philips food processor does not work simultaneously
Contacting Philips
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