Discontinued
HR7633/80
Compact versatility
The Philips food processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can do over 25 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take. Whisk, blend and chop
The – dishwasher safe – accessories are a kneading tool to mix batter to heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. An emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.
Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.