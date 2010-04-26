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  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

2.1 Home theater

HTS3220/98

Obsessed with sound

Enjoy your movies, music & TV experience in great surround sound! Stylish design with glass panels, entertainment has never looked so elegant with this multi-entertainment home theater.

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True-to-life sound in perfect style

Obsessed with sound

  • DVD playback

Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail, the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source - whether it's an action movie, a musical or a live performance - faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theaters with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.

Dolby Virtual Speaker for realistic surround sound

Dolby Virtual Speaker for realistic surround sound

Dolby Virtual Speaker is a sophisticated audio virtualization technology that produces rich and immersive surround sound from a two-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. DVD playback is enhanced by expanding the 2-channel environment. When combined with Dolby Pro Logic II processing, any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

350W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

350W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Technical Specifications

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