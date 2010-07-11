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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTS3510/98

Obsessed with sound

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience

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Powerful cinematic sound with deep bass

Obsessed with sound

  • HDMI 1080p

Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

Powerful speakers with basspipes for great sound

Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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