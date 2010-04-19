Other items in the box
- Audio/Video cable
- Batteries for remote control
- FM antenna
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- User Manual
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
Obsessed with sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience See all benefits
A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.
Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
Accessories
Audio Playback
Karaoke Playback
Still Picture Playback
Video Playback
Optical Playback Media
File Format
Connectivity
Dimensions
Loudspeakers
Picture/Display
Power
Sound
Tuner/Reception/Transmission