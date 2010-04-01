Discontinued
HTS3520/98
Obsessed with sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Powerful speakers with basspipes and high definition HDMI 1080p upscaling pump up your home entertainment experience
HDMI 1080p
A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.