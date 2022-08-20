HX3062/01
Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline
For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the X-shaped Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.See all benefits
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The tip powered by Quad Stream technology sends water in 4 directions at once and gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease*.
The tip can be rotated up to 360 degrees when used with Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flossers, helping you reach hard-to-reach areas, such as the back of your mouth.
It couldn't be easier to switch or replace tips when you want to. All it takes is a quick click on or off. To ensure good hygiene, replace the flosser's tips every six months.
Fits the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser & Philips Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser only. This is not compatible with Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser.
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