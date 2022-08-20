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  • Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline

    Philips Sonicare F3 Quad Stream nozzle Power Flosser nozzle

    HX3062/01

    Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline

    For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the X-shaped Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD208.00

    Philips Sonicare F3 Quad Stream nozzle Power Flosser nozzle

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    Gentle yet effective clean even below the gumline

    X-shaped nozzle for maximum coverage and best clean

    • For thorough yet gentle cleaning
    • 2 tips
    • Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flossers only
    Unique Quad Stream technology

    Unique Quad Stream technology

    The tip powered by Quad Stream technology sends water in 4 directions at once and gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease*.

    360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

    360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

    The tip can be rotated up to 360 degrees when used with Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flossers, helping you reach hard-to-reach areas, such as the back of your mouth.

    Designed for everyday use

    Designed for everyday use

    It couldn't be easier to switch or replace tips when you want to. All it takes is a quick click on or off. To ensure good hygiene, replace the flosser's tips every six months.

    Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flosser only

    Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flosser only

    Fits the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser & Philips Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser only. This is not compatible with Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser.

    Technical Specifications

    • Compatibility

      Compatible with
      Philips Sonicare Power Flosser HX3806

    • Ease of use

      Nozzle attachment
      Easy clicks on and off with 360° rotation when used with Cordless Power Flossers
      Nozzle replacement
      Replace nozzles every 6 months for good hygiene

    • Performance

      Great for implants and braces
      Yes

    • Items included

      F3 Quad Stream nozzle
      2

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