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  • Up to 2X more effective than floss * Up to 2X more effective than floss * Up to 2X more effective than floss *

    Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

    HX3711/21

    Up to 2X more effective than floss *

    Enjoy an effortless, thorough clean between your teeth and improve your gum health. Our Quad Stream technology helps you cover more area with less effort, while Pulse Wave technology gently guides you from tooth to tooth. Easy.

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    Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

    Similar products

    See all Power Flosser 3000

    Up to 2X more effective than floss *

    An effortless, thorough clean

    • Quad Stream technology
    • Whisper quiet design
    • Pulse waves guide as you go
    Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

    Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

    X-shaped water streams cover more surface area for a faster, deeper clean versus manual floss. Effortlessly.

    2 flossing modes, 10 intensities

    2 flossing modes, 10 intensities

    Enjoy a clean that's tailored to your needs. Clean mode uses a continuous flow of water for a great everyday clean, while Deep Clean uses distinct pulses for a more thorough clean. Whenever you need, adjust the intensity to your ideal comfort level.

    Standard nozzle for a regular clean

    Standard nozzle for a regular clean

    Use the standard nozzle for a regular clean. It uses a single stream of water to remove debris and clean thoroughly between your teeth.

    Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

    Quad Stream nozzle for maximum coverage

    For maximum coverage and an extra thorough clean, use the Quad Stream nozzle to concentrate water into four wide streams between teeth and along the gum line. The soft rubber guide is gentle on gums and every nozzle simply clicks on and off.

    Easy to fill 550ml reservoir

    Easy to fill 550ml reservoir

    The 550ml resevoir holds enough water for one cleaning. To refill simply lift out, fill and click back in.

    Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

    Gentle pulses of water guide you from tooth-to-tooth so that you don't miss a spot.

    Whisper quiet for great results without disturbing others

    Engineered for a discreet clean, so you get great results without disturbing others.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      Multi-voltage charger

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Nozzle attachment
      Easily clicks on and off

    • Performance

      Cleaning
      Clean entire mouth in 60-90sec

    • Items included

      F1 Standard nozzle
      1
      F3 Quad Stream nozzle
      1
      Power Flosser
      1

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Intensities
      10

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      • 2X more effective than floss*
      • Removes up to 99.9% plaque**
      Gum health
      Improves in 2 weeks***

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    • in removing plaque between teeth and along the gumline. With Quad Stream tip on setting 8 with a manual toothbrush. Individual results might vary.
    • *Up to 99.9% plaque removal in treated areas in a lab study. Acutal in-mouth results may vary.
    • **With Quad Stream tip on setting 8 with a manual toothbrush. Individual results might vary.

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