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  • The brush head for essential cleaning The brush head for essential cleaning The brush head for essential cleaning

    Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults 4-pack brush heads

    HX6014/85

    The brush head for essential cleaning

    Enjoy classic cleaning with this great value replacement brush head from Philips Sonicare. An ideal everyday brush head that won't stretch your budget either - that's two reasons to smile.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: HKD268.00

    Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults 4-pack brush heads

    Similar products

    See all C1 ProResults

    The brush head for essential cleaning

    Gently remove up to 2x more plaque*

    • Removes 2x more plaque*
    • Medium soft
    • 4-pack
    Up to 2x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 2x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Experience the essence of Philips Sonicare cleaning. This brush head's contoured bristles and W-profile are designed to fit the shape of your teeth naturally and remove up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    Proven to deliver effective oral care

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

    This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.*** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

    Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

    We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    Paper-based recyclable packaging

    All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White
      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium soft
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristles color fades away
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Not suitable for
      Philips One
      Compatible Toothbrushes
      Philips Sonicare

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      4 C1 ProResults

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage
      Made in
      US
      Benefit
      Plaque removal

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    • vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
    • **Except for Philips One

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