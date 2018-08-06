Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality. Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality. Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

    Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6016/63

    Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

    As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, the Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults is perfect for new or existing Philips Sonicare users want our authentic cleaning experience at an unbelievable value.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare C1 ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    Similar products

    See all C1 ProResults

    Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

    Superior performance at a superior value

    • 6-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

    Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

    Get the most effective plaque removal, every day

    Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we’ll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Click-on design for simple brush head placement

    Your C1 ProResults brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except Philips One and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White
      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 2 Series plaque defense
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • Essence+
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • ProtectiveClean

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      6 C1 ProResults standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 2x more plaque*

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.