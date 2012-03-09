Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort. Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort. Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

    Philips Sonicare Sensitive Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6083/05

    Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

    The Philips Sonicare Sensitive toothbrush head is perfect for those who seek relief from painfully sensitive teeth and gums.

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare Sensitive Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    Similar products

    See all S Sensitive

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find my model number?
    Find my product number
    Where can I find my product number?
    products found for No products found for

    Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

    Superior cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

    • 3-pack
    • Compact size
    • Click-on
    • For sensitive teeth and gums
    Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

    Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. Also features special trim profile to cushion teeth for gentler brushing experience. Also available in smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.

    Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Our Philips Sonicare Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Ultra soft
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Compact

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • EasyClean
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      3 Sensitive standard

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Helps remove plaque

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.