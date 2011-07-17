$
Philips Sonicare AirFloss

Sonicare replacement nozzle

HX8002/05
Sonicare
1 award
Sonicare
    -{discount-value}

    Fall in love with flossing. Switch to Philips Sonicare Airfloss. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD98.00

    Gently and effectively improves oral health

    • 2-pack
    Guidance tip for easy placement

    Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.

    Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

    Up to 99.9% plaque removal

    AirFloss uses microdroplets of air and water or mouthwash to remove up to 99% more plaque in-between teeth*

    Printed droplets on nozzle make it easy to share

    In each pack of 2 nozzles, one nozzle is printed with a solid droplet and the other with a clear droplet. This makes it easy to identify nozzles when sharing the device between two people.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time
      Replace nozzle every 6 months

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

