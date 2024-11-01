HX8141
An easier way to floss
If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.
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Easy-to-fill reservoir uses only a tiny amount of water for less mess. Fill with mouthwash for enhanced oral health benefits.
You only need one charger to charge your Sonicare products.
Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.
The AirFloss lasts two weeks between charging.
Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach
AirFloss uses microdroplets of air and water or mouthwash to remove up to 99% more plaque in-between teeth*
Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.
Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas
Easy to manoeuvre around the mouth.
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Ease of use
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