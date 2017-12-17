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  • Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9053/67

    Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Help patients practice better gum health and protect their smile with our G3 Premium Gum Care brush head. Soft sides flex and adapt to the contours of gums for 2x more surface contact* as they brush & superior plaque removal at the gumline.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD298.00

    Philips Sonicare G3 Premium Gum Care Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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    See all G3 Premium Gum Care

    Healthier gums for a healthier smile

    Up to 7x healthier gums in just 2 weeks*

    • 3-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • BrushSync mode pairing
    Up to 100% less gingival inflammation*

    Up to 100% less gingival inflammation*

    With Premium Gum Care, even the deepest clean is gentle. As the brush head moves along the gumline, its flexible sides and bristles absorb any excessive pressure so gums are protected even if patients are brushing too hard. Its rounded profile allows the bristles to clean evenly while being gentle on gums. Extra-soft gumline bristles deliver a gentle yet effective clean along the gumline, where gum disease starts. The brush head's smaller size allows easy maneuvering even in hard-to-reach areas.

    Up to 2x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

    Up to 2x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

    Patients get a personalized clean every time they brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium Gum Care adapt to the unique contours of the mouth. Our bristles adjust to gums and teeth, giving patients up to 2x more surface contact than a DiamondClean brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard-to-reach spots. Adaptive cleaning technology also: allows gentle tracking along the gumline; absorbs excessive brushing pressure; and enables an enhanced sweeping motion, for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.

    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Thanks to its flexible design, Premium Gum Care is proven to remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It moves to enhance our unique Philips Sonicare cleaning technology so that however patients brush, they get an exceptional clean they can see and feel.

    Handle automatically selects optimal mode and intensity*

    Handle automatically selects optimal mode and intensity*

    Patients will always get their best possible clean and gum care with our BrushSync mode pairing feature. A microchip in the Premium Gum Care brush head syncs with the connected Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle. It prompts the handle to automatically select the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum health. All your patients need to do is start brushing.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    For the most effective cleaning, every day

    For the most effective cleaning, every day

    Brush heads exhibit fatigue and bristle wear after three months of normal use. Philips Sonicare smart toothbrushes provide accurate brush head replacement reminders based on how often patients brush and how much pressure they use. For those who don't use a smart toothbrush, Premium Gum Care's blue reminder bristles fade to white to let patients know it's time for a replacement brush head.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Premium Gum Care simply clicks on to a Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Premium Gum Care fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    Tested to meet your oral health needs

    All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Soft
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Material brush head
      Soft, flexible rubber sides
      Size
      Standard
      Smart Brush Head Recognition
      Yes

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 2 Series plaque defense
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • DiamondClean Smart
      • EasyClean
      • Essence+
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare Platinum Connected
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite
      • HealthyWhite+
      • PowerUp

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      3 G3 Premium Gum Care

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    • Health benefits

      Gum health
      Up to 7x healthier gums*
      Plaque removal
      Removes 10x more plaque*****

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    • *in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
    • *than a DiamondClean brush head
    • **in Gum Care Mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI
    • *** BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
    • ****than a manual toothbrush

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