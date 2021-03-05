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  • Get inside the music. Anywhere. Get inside the music. Anywhere. Get inside the music. Anywhere.

    Fidelio Over-ear wireless headphones

    L3/00

    Get inside the music. Anywhere.

    What if you could always be in the perfect place to listen to the music you love? Exquisitely tuned drivers, excellent Active Noise Canceling, and the right fit combine to create the perfect listening environment. Wherever you are.

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    Fidelio Over-ear wireless headphones

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    See all Noise-cancelling

    Get inside the music. Anywhere.

    • Noise Cancellation Pro+
    • Natural, balanced sound
    • Leather premium design
    • 38 hours play time
    Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

    Philips Fidelio. Engineered for exceptional performance

    From the sound to the materials, these over-ear closed-back wireless headphones are crafted to bring you deep into the music. No matter what size or shape your head is, the soft memory-foam ear-cup cushions fit closely, and the music pauses if you take the headphones off.

    40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

    40 mm drivers. Natural, balanced sound

    The perfectly tuned drivers in these Hi-Res Audio certified headphones deliver beautifully balanced sound-whether ANC is turned on or off. Bass is tight and impactful without being overpowering. Midrange frequencies are full and smooth. High frequencies sparkle with detail.

    State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Canceling

    State-of-the-art hybrid Active Noise Canceling

    Listen at the perfect volume-wherever you are. Adaptive noise canceling uses one external mic and one internal mic to filter out unwanted sounds, leaving you free to immerse. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in when you need to.

    Dual mics for crystal-clear calls. On-board voice control

    Dual mics for crystal-clear calls. On-board voice control

    Two mics in each ear cup focus on the sound of your voice, dramatically reducing noise from the world around you. The fully integrated Google Assistant and Alexa are there to help you pull up your favorite playlists as soon as you ask.

    Touch controls. 38 hours play time (32 hours with ANC)*

    Touch controls. 38 hours play time (32 hours with ANC)*

    A full charge gives you more than a day of music, and a speedy 15-minute charge gives you 6 hours play time. There are touch controls for music and calls, and buttons for ANC on the ear cups, which also fold flat for easy storage.

    Crafted for listening. Premium design

    Crafted for listening. Premium design

    Lightweight aluminum and responsibly sourced Muirhead leather ensure these wireless headphones feel as premium as the sound. The aluminum of the ear-cup rings is in matte dark satin, with embossed Philips Fidelio branding. The music pauses automatically when you take the headphones off.

    Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

    Philips Headphones app. Customize your experience

    The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset ANC modes. It also features a dedicated equalizer, and you can use the app to control the music you're streaming or access song information.

    One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair*

    One-touch pairing. Google Fast Pair*

    Google Fast Pair lets you pair your headphones to a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

    Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

    Connect to any source. Wireless or wired

    Solid Bluetooth connectivity, with AAC support for iOS devices and aptX HD for Android or Windows, ensures the best possible sound when streaming. The detachable cable lets you plug into high resolution equipment for wired listening.

    Memory foam ear-cup cushions. Always a perfect fit

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    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      7 - 40,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      103 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic
      Hi-Res Audio
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.1
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Detachable cable
      Yes
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • AAC
      • SBC
      • aptx
      • aptx-HD
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth
      Headphone socket
      2.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      25.4  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      22.8  cm
      Gross weight
      3.655  kg
      Height
      26  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10839 1
      Nett weight
      1.161  kg
      Tare weight
      2.494  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Google fast pair
      Yes
      Auto pause (IR sensor)
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Talk time
      38 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      32  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      38  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 6 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      10.1  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      800  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      21.67  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      20.9  cm
      Depth
      7.69  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10839 4
      Gross weight
      1.068  kg
      Nett weight
      0.387  kg
      Tare weight
      0.681  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      20.35  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Depth
      5.15  cm
      Weight
      0.36  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      1 pcs hard carrying case
      Audio cable
      2.5-3.5mm stereo cable, L=1.2m
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500 mm
      Included adapters
      Airplane adapter

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics
      ENC microphone
      Yes

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20164 4

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid, ANC Pro+
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      4 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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    • Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.
    • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

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