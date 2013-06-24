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Discontinued

Micro music system

MCM2005/12

Relax to great music

Listen to all your favorites on your portable music player with USB Direct and Audio in. This Philips MCM2005/12 Micro system also plays MP3-CD, WMA-CD and CD-R/RW, and features Bass Reflex speakers for powerful and dramatic bass.

See all benefits

with this compact music system

Relax to great music

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 25W max

25W RMS maximum output power

Motorized CD loader for convenience access

A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

Audio-in for portable music playback

Audio-in for portable music playback

The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

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