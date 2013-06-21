PQ208/17
Close shave for confidence
The Philips electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with independently floatig heads. You can be confident you will look your best - every daySee all benefits
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For a close shave made in Europe
Self-sharpening blades give long lasting for up to two years.
Align the razor sharp blades of the Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness; the independently floating heads follow the curves of your face.
Up to 60 minutes cordless shave
Pouch and 2 AA batteries included for ultimate convenience
Accessories
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Shaving Performance
Ease of use
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