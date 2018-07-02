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    Infrared lamp

    PR3110/00

    Effective*, drug-free pain relief

    Our clinically proven technology provides effective relief from muscle and joint pains without the use of drugs. It stimulates local blood circulation and increases the local supply of oxygen to provide relaxation to the injured area

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    Suggested retail price: HKD468.00

    Infrared lamp

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    Effective*, drug-free pain relief

    Clinically proven technology*

    • 150 W
    • For targeted treatment
    • Adjustable angle
    Pain relief with better mobility

    Pain relief with better mobility

    The InfraCare PR3110 provides an effective focused and targeted treatment by increasing the local blood circulation to mobilize your body against pain. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

    Helps the body to heal in a natural manner

    Helps the body to heal in a natural manner

    InfraCare enables the body to heal in a natural manner. The PR3110 InfraCare device helps to provide relief from pain by focused treatment, which helps in proven improved mobility.

    Clinically proven

    Clinically proven

    Trusted technology used by professionals. Clinically proven to objectively lead to functional joint improvement*. InfraCare has proven to lead to significant pain reduction in 71% of rheumatoid arthritis patients and in 72% of low back pain patients*.

    Classified medical device

    Classified medical device

    A safe and effective way to treat your pain. InfraCare complies with IEC 60601-1 3rd edition for medical devices.

    Localized pain relief

    Localized pain relief

    The InfraCare 150W Lamp can be easily positioned from 0-40 degrees to relieve pain in a comfortable and an effective manner in small areas such as hips, arms and knees.

    Technical Specifications

    • Zone treatment

      Treatment area
      diameter of 20  cm
      PAR38 incandescent lamp
      150 W

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      150  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      250  m
      Insulation
      Class II (double isolation)
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Lifetime of lamp
      300 hour(s)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions
      21,2 x 16,0 x 21,5  cm
      Product weight
      1  kg
      F-box dimensions
      16,3 x 22,4 x 22,0  cm

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      Hungary

    • Safety

      IEC certified
      IEC 60601-1, 3rd edition
      30 minutes auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Adjustability
      0-40 degrees (backwards)
      1 handgrip
      Yes
      Mechanical timer
      Yes

    • Medical appliance

      Medical Device Directive
      2007/47/EC, MDD 93/42/EEC

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    • W. Siems, et al (2010): “Pain and mobility improvement and MDA plasma levels in degenerative osteoarthritis, low back pain, and rheumatoid arthritis after infrared A-irradiation”, Acta Biochimica Polonica 57(3), 313-319

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