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    6000 series In-ear headphones with mic

    PRO6105BK/00

    Perfectly clear

    When clear sound is all you need. From playlist to podcast to call, these wired in-ear headphones get it right. They’re also Hi-Res Audio compatible: if you’re listening to your favorite high-resolution streaming service, you’ll hear more.

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    6000 series In-ear headphones with mic

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    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Perfectly clear

    • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
    • integrated mic
    • Black
    • In Ear

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking. When you're listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound.

    Hi-Res Audio. Hear more

    Love your high-resolution streaming service? Hear more with these Hi-Res Audio headphones. Capable of reproducing high frequencies of up to 40 kHz, they'll give you more detail when you're on the move.

    3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

    An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      8.6
      Diaphragm
      Mylar dome
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Voice coil
      CCAW
      Frequency response
      7-40,000 Hz
      Sensitivity
      109  dB

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Microphone in 3.5 mm jack
      Finishing of connector
      gold-plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      38  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      18.3  cm
      Gross weight
      1.59  kg
      Height
      19.6  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 98178 5
      Nett weight
      0.432  kg
      Tare weight
      1.158  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8.2  cm
      Height
      7.8  cm
      Nett weight
      0.054  kg
      Gross weight
      0.17  kg
      Tare weight
      0.116  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 51613 98178 2

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      7  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 98178 8
      Gross weight
      0.05  kg
      Nett weight
      0.018  kg
      Tare weight
      0.032  kg

    • Accessories

      Ear caps
      Extra 2 pairs

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20210 8

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