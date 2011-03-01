Search terms

Hairclipper series 5000

Hair clipper

QC5345/15
    Hairclipper series 5000 Hair clipper

    QC5345/15

    More power, better haircuts

    This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to its sharp steel blades and the most powerful lithium-ion battery on the market. One quick charge provides enough power for 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits

      More power, better haircuts

      • 75 min grooming
      • Precision: 3-41 mm

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Adjustable guide combs
        Yes

      • Power system

        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Running time
        75 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour

      • Design

        Easy grip
        Side panels
        Shape
        Ergonomic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Finishing
        Metal chrome plate

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41 mm
        Number of length settings
        20
        Maintenance free - No Oil needed
        Yes
        Range of length settings
        3-41 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm mm
        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator

