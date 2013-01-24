Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Hairclipper series 7000

hair clipper

QC5380/32
1 Awards
  • Professional power Professional power Professional power
    -{discount-value}

    Hairclipper series 7000 hair clipper

    QC5380/32
    1 Awards

    Professional power

    This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD498.00

    Hairclipper series 7000 hair clipper

    Professional power

    This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits

    Professional power

    This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD498.00

    Hairclipper series 7000 hair clipper

    Professional power

    This powerful Philips hair clipper cuts even the thickest hair, thanks to titanium blades, the turbo button and the powerful lithium-ion battery. One quick charge provides enough power for up to 75 minutes of cordless use. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-hair-clippers

      Professional power

      • Titanium Blades
      • 12 length settings
      • 75mins cordless use/1h charge
      Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

      Superior cutting performance with titanium-coated blades

      Advanced titanium blades for superior cutting performance and long-lasting sharpness

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Pop-open head makes it easy to clean under the tap

      Pop-open head makes it easy to clean under the tap

      Simply pop the head open and rinse under the tap to clean.

      Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

      Contour-following comb follows every curve of your head.

      The hair clipper gently follows the contours of your head for a fast, even and comfortable haircut.

      Specialized comb for a quick 1mm buzz style

      Specialized comb for a quick 1mm buzz style

      Extra precision with the 1mm buzz comb for extra short hairstyles.

      Shows the battery status

      Shows the battery status

      The light is continuously lit to indicate a full battery, and blinks orange when you have about 10 minutes left of usage.

      12 lock-in length settings from 0.5mm to 21mm

      12 lock-in length settings from 0.5mm to 21mm

      Two combs provide length settings from 1mm to 21mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. You can use it with the specialized comb for buzz cut….Or you can use it without a comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Turbo power button boosts cutting speed

      Turbo power button boosts cutting speed

      The turbo power butten boosts cutting speed for a perfect cut on even the thickest hair.

      Up to 75 min of cordless power after 1 hour quick-charge.

      Up to 75 min of cordless power after 1 hour quick-charge.

      Use with or without cord for flexibility. The powerful lithium ion battery lasts for up to 75 minutes after a 1 hour charge. A quick 10 minute charge gives you 10 minutes of clipping time, so it's always ready when you are.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter material
        Stainless steel with titanium coating
        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        12
        Range of length settings
        0.5-21  mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        by 2  mm
        Maintenance free - No Oil needed
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        100% Washable
        Clean under tap
        Comb for 1mm buzz cut
        Yes
        Display
        Charging indicator
        Expert 2D comb
        Yes

      • Power system

        Turbo button
        Yes
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Charging time
        1 hour
        Running time
        Up to 75 minutes

      • Design

        Easy grip
        Side panels
        Shape
        Ergonomic

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.