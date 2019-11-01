Other items in the box
- HQ110
S1332/41
Clean shave, Without fuss
Philips Shaver Series 1000 gives you an easy and convenient shave at an accessible price with self-sharpening PowerCut blades, and full washability.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time.
Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.
Use your convenient cordless shaver for tangle-free grooming. Or plug it in for a reliable corded shave when the battery is empty.
The shaver designed to maintain even contact with your skin without nicking it. The 4D Flex Heads flex and float in 4 directions for a clean shave every time.
Shave cordlessly for up to 45 minutes after a 1-hour charge. Or shave with the power cord plugged in when the battery is empty.
Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.
In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.
The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.
Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.
Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.
An electric shaver you can clean without worry. The IPX7 rating means it can be safely submerged in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes.
Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.