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  • Hygienic clean shave for confidence Hygienic clean shave for confidence Hygienic clean shave for confidence
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    Shaver series 300 Electric shaver

    S331

    Hygienic clean shave for confidence

    Only Philips S300 series shaver offers imported CloseCut shaving system that gives you a better and more hygienic shaving experience.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD268.00

    Shaver series 300 Electric shaver

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    Hygienic clean shave for confidence

    with imported CloseCut Shaving Heads

    • Imported Shaving Head
    • CloseCut
    • Washable
    Imported shaving heads

    Imported shaving heads

    CloseCut shaving system, imported from Netherland, gives you a clean shave.

    Follows the curves of your face with floating heads

    Follows the curves of your face with floating heads

    The floating heads improve the closeness when shaving.

    Follows the curves of your face with Reflex action

    Follows the curves of your face with Reflex action

    The reflect action improves the closeness when shaving.

    Rinse under tap water after every use for better hygiene

    Rinse under tap water after every use for better hygiene

    Rinse under tap water after every use, convenient and hygienic.

    One global quality standard across markets

    One global quality standard across markets

    Philips one quality standard meets different requirements across markets, covered by a 2 year global warranty.

    Long lasting for up to 2 years

    Long lasting for up to 2 years

    Within 2 years, you always could enjoy the outperformed shaving results. We advise you to replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    The design reflects the latest trend

    Continues Philips Iconic design, combining latest fashion elements, finer grip.

    Seamless, smooth, streamline

    Strict quality requirements in processing and assembling enable to embody the innovative design.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Maximum Power Consumption
      1  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.1W

    • Design

      Color
      black and blue
      Knob
      chrome ring

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Charging
      • Rechargeable
      • Cordless operation
      Display
      Charging indicator on adapter
      Shaving time
      Up to 30 minutes
      Charging time
      10 hours

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