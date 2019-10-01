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    Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

    S3333/54

    Clean shave, More comfort

    Philips Shaver Series 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable shave. Its 5D Pivot & Flex heads, PowerCut blade system, and wet or dry function provides a clean and comfortable result.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD998.00

    Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver, Series 3000

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Clean shave, More comfort

    • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
    • PowerCut Blades
    • Travel pouch
    • Charging stand
    Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

    Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

    The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, to give you a smooth and even finish.

    Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

    Glides over your skin for a smooth and even finish

    The Philips shaver for a clean and comfortable finish. Its 27 PowerCut blades cut each hair right above skin level, giving you a smooth and even shave, every time. 

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

    60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    Keep your charge in check

    Keep your charge in check

    See how much power your shaver has left. The 3-level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.

    A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

    A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

    In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

    Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

    The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    Anti-slip handle for a secure shave

    Anti-slip handle for a secure shave

    Ergonomically designed for precision and ease, the handle on this wet and dry electric shaver provides extra grip in the shower or at the sink.

    Convenient storage at home or on-the-go

    Convenient storage at home or on-the-go

    The convenient travel pouch provides safe and compact storage at home or on-the-go.

    Charging stand keeps the shaver stored, charged and ready

    Charging stand keeps the shaver stored, charged and ready

    Keep the shaver stored, charged and ready to go with the included charging stand.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Stand
      Charging stand
      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      Maintenance
      Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      1 hour full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      • Ergonomic grip & handling
      • Non-slip rubber handle
      Color
      Noir Gold

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      PowerCut blade system
      Contour following
      5D Pivot & Flex Heads

    • Ease of use

      Display
      3 level battery indicator
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Wet & Dry
      Shave wet or dry
      Operation
      • Unplug before use
      • Cordless use only

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • HQ110
    Badge-D2C

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