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  • Advanced motor, -0.01mm close shave Advanced motor, -0.01mm close shave Advanced motor, -0.01mm close shave

    Compact Shaver 800 Series Electric Compact Shaver

    S716/05

    Advanced motor, -0.01mm close shave

    Philips 800 Series with Dual SteelPrecision Blades and Lift & Cut system cuts hair precisely up to -0.01mm below the skin. Its powerful, quiet BLDC motor maintains consistent cutting performance ensuring a fast shave even on the go.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD1,438.00

    Compact Shaver 800 Series Electric Compact Shaver

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    Advanced motor, -0.01mm close shave

    • Lift & Cut System
    • Powerful BLDC motor
    • Shaving modes
    • 4D Floating Heads
    Skin-level closeness, long-lasting result

    Skin-level closeness, long-lasting result

    Powered by Philips’ patented V-shaped blade design, the Rotating Lift & Cut shaving system gently lifts hairs from the root and cuts them close to the skin, achieving an ultra close shave approaching –0.01 mm. It delivers exceptional closeness with outstanding precision, while remaining gentle on the skin.

    Advanced efficiency in all directions

    Advanced efficiency in all directions

    Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 5,000,000 cutting motions per minute to ensure a fast shave anytime, anywhere.

    Incredibly powerful BLDC motor

    Incredibly powerful BLDC motor

    Experience the power of our BLDC motor with 150% more torque* while operating with 50% less vibration for a more comfortable grip during shaving. And with a 14.3% reduction in weight.

    Unlock extra power with Intense mode

    Unlock extra power with Intense mode

    Easily switch between Regular and Intense mode with a simple swipe up. Whether you want a gentle, everyday shave or extra power, you’re always in control of your comfort and performance.

    4D Floating Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

    4D Floating Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

    Designed to minimize skin irritation, the 4D Floating Heads provide optimal skin contact even in difficult areas. They catch hairs effectively, avoiding excessive pressure peaks, ensuring a comfortable and precise shave.

    Convenient wireless charging

    Convenient wireless charging

    Plugging in cords is a thing of the past. Benefit from Qi-charging compatibility for ultimate convenience and ease, providing a wireless full charge in 2h (Qi-charging pad is not included).

    Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

    Anti-Corrosion system respects the skin

    Designed for Youth skin with imperfections, Anti-Corrosion blades reduce the chance of skin irritation caused by blade impurities. The corrosion-free steel prevents the blades from getting rusty, and self-sharpening blades last up to 24 months***.

    Maintains motor's RPM for no pulling

    Maintains motor's RPM for no pulling

    Our intelligent RPM Control maintains steady power, even at lower battery levels, helping ensure a consistent power output with no pulling from start to finish.

    Swipe to turn on & off

    Swipe to turn on & off

    A finger swipe is all it takes to turn on the shaver and experience a premium shave. Experience effortless elegance with our premium compact design.

    Powerful battery for 2 months of use

    Powerful battery for 2 months of use

    Enjoy up to 2 months of uninterrupted shaving with a single charge, thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery. A full recharge takes just 1 hour for 60 mins run time, while a quick 3- minute charge gives enough power for a full shave****.

    Convenient charging

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Designed to stay sharp and resist the toughest conditions

    Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. Self-sharpening blades are made with the durable space-grade steel, and last 2 years between replacement. The shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Travel and storage
      Travel Pouch

    • Power

      Run time
      60 min
      Automatic voltage
      5 V
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Cable charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 3-min quick charge
      Qi-charging
      • Compatible
      • 2 hours full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2yrs with SH93
      2-years warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • Dual SteelPrecision Blades
      • Lift & Cut technology
      Contour following
      4D Floating Heads
      Motor
      BLDC motor
      Shaving modes
      Regular & Intense

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      100% waterproof
      Display
      Coloured light ring
      On / off method
      Swipe

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