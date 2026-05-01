S716/05
Advanced motor, -0.01mm close shave
Philips 800 Series with Dual SteelPrecision Blades and Lift & Cut system cuts hair precisely up to -0.01mm below the skin. Its powerful, quiet BLDC motor maintains consistent cutting performance ensuring a fast shave even on the go.See all benefits
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Powered by Philips’ patented V-shaped blade design, the Rotating Lift & Cut shaving system gently lifts hairs from the root and cuts them close to the skin, achieving an ultra close shave approaching –0.01 mm. It delivers exceptional closeness with outstanding precision, while remaining gentle on the skin.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 5,000,000 cutting motions per minute to ensure a fast shave anytime, anywhere.
Experience the power of our BLDC motor with 150% more torque* while operating with 50% less vibration for a more comfortable grip during shaving. And with a 14.3% reduction in weight.
Easily switch between Regular and Intense mode with a simple swipe up. Whether you want a gentle, everyday shave or extra power, you’re always in control of your comfort and performance.
Designed to minimize skin irritation, the 4D Floating Heads provide optimal skin contact even in difficult areas. They catch hairs effectively, avoiding excessive pressure peaks, ensuring a comfortable and precise shave.
Plugging in cords is a thing of the past. Benefit from Qi-charging compatibility for ultimate convenience and ease, providing a wireless full charge in 2h (Qi-charging pad is not included).
Designed for Youth skin with imperfections, Anti-Corrosion blades reduce the chance of skin irritation caused by blade impurities. The corrosion-free steel prevents the blades from getting rusty, and self-sharpening blades last up to 24 months***.
Our intelligent RPM Control maintains steady power, even at lower battery levels, helping ensure a consistent power output with no pulling from start to finish.
A finger swipe is all it takes to turn on the shaver and experience a premium shave. Experience effortless elegance with our premium compact design.
Enjoy up to 2 months of uninterrupted shaving with a single charge, thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery. A full recharge takes just 1 hour for 60 mins run time, while a quick 3- minute charge gives enough power for a full shave****.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
Our shavers are designed for care and a long life. Self-sharpening blades are made with the durable space-grade steel, and last 2 years between replacement. The shavers undergo rigorous testing to ensure consistent and durable performance. Enjoy a shaver that stands the test of time.
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