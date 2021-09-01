Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S9983/95

    Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    The most intelligent shaver powered by A.I gives you incredible skin comfort. Get feedback on shaving pressure to protect your skin, while cutting hair closer, even on 5-day beards. It senses, guides, and adapts to your unique face.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 9000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Superior closeness*, personalized skin comfort

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • Pressure Guard sensor
    • Dual SteelPrecision blades
    • Dermatologically tested
    • 360-D Flexing heads
    Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

    Helps you to shave with optimal pressure

    Using the right pressure is key for closeness and skin protection. Advanced sensors in the shaver read the pressure you apply, and the innovative light signal shows when you are pressing too hard or too little. For a personalized shave that is just right for you.

    Advanced precision for a closer shave*

    Advanced precision for a closer shave*

    With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the Dual SteelPrecision blades shave close. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

    Smooth gliding for better skin protection

    Smooth gliding for better skin protection

    A protective coating lies between the shaver heads and your skin. Made of up to 2.000 micro-spheres coat every square millimeter. Minimize irritation by reducing 25% of friction on skin***.

    Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

    Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

    The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

    Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

    Guides you to an improved technique with fewer passes

    Motion-sensing technology tracks how you shave and guides you to a more efficient technique via our GroomTribe app. After just three shaves, the majority of men achieved a better shaving technique for fewer passes**.

    Follows the contours of your face

    Follows the contours of your face

    Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

    OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

    OLED display for dynamic SkinIQ and shaver notifications

    The first Philips shaver with a dynamic OLED display reveals every shaver feature and notification with sharp, fluid animation. The intuitive interface includes SkinIQ guidance, battery status, cleaning advice and more.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

    Master your technique with the Philips GroomTribe app

    Pair your Philips electric shaver to the GroomTribe app and prepare to master your technique. Just track your progress and personalize your routine to achieve a shave that's both close and kind.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

    60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

    60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

    A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Yes
      Travel and storage
      Travel case

    • Software

      App
      • GroomTribe
      • Connects via Bluetooth®
      Software update
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase
      Smartphone compatibility
      iPhone and Android™ devices

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Color
      Ash Gold
      Handle
      Rubber grip
      Shaving heads
      Angular

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head SH91
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH91

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      360-D Flexing heads
      Shaving system
      Dual SteelPrecision blades
      SkinIQ technology
      • Pressure Guard sensor
      • Protective SkinGlide coating
      • Motion Control sensor
      • Power Adapt sensor

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Advanced OLED display
      • Pressure guidance
      • Battery level indicator
      • Motion control indicator
      • Travel lock
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
    • * Based on Philips Series S7000 and GroomTribe app users in 2019
    • * * Compared to non-coated material

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.