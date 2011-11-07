Access to thousands of apps and games via the Android Market

Enjoy great applications from the Android Market. Just click on the icon on your GoGear to connect to the Android Market via Wi-Fi, and start your search for apps published by trusted third-party providers. Download games, tools and e-books, or apps to personalize your GoGear – for free or for a small sum. The clear, easy-to-use interface lets you browse intuitively through applications which can be sorted according to rating, category or popularity. Download apps directly to your GoGear and enjoy them instantly. GoGear makes life on-the-go an exhilarating journey.