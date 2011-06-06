Discontinued
SCF184/13
Designed to help healthy oral development
Philips Avent advanced orthodontic teat SCF184/13 is designed to help healthy oral development. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.
0-6m
Advanced orthodontic teat with unique wings that minimizes pressure on gums and developing teeth. The wings make the teat wider so that the pressure that is caused by baby's suckling is distributed more evenly resulting in less pressure per tooth.
The nipple is shaped to let baby's tongue remain in natural position.
To keep sterilized nipples hygienic.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Do not tie pacifier around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.