Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF310/20 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down
Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer
The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.
