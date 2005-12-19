Discontinued
SCF312/01
Designed for Comfort
Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.
Includes 4oz bottle
Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort
The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy
The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down