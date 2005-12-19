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Discontinued

Philips AventSingle electronic breast pump

SCF312/01

Designed for Comfort

Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips Avent breast pump SCF312/01 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping.

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Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

Designed for Comfort

  • Includes 4oz bottle

Remembers your personal rhythm

Remembers your personal rhythm

Only Philips Avent's electric breast pumps have a unique memory feature that learns and continues your personal pumping rhythm for maximum comfort

Gentle yet effective results

Gentle yet effective results

The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action for comfortable efficacy

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

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