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Comfortable pumping, wherever you go
The Philips Avent Portable Manual Breast Pump with Natural Motion Technology, inspired by baby’s suckling for quick let down. Fits all nipples and easily adjustable rhythm and vacuum. Finding the right nipple is important. See more belowSee all benefits
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The innovative silicone flange - inspired by baby’s unique suckling action - stimulates the nipple to help start your milk flow, fast. For comfortable and effective expression.
One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your unique anatomy. Fits 99.98% of all nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).
We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.
The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go simple and discreet.
Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.
A unique, portable manual breast pump – ideal for mothers who need to gently release their milk while away from home, or before breastfeeding.
Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow.
Relax and sit comfortably while you express - thanks to our design that lets you sit upright, rather than having to lean forward.
Because there are only a few parts, our new pump is easy to set up and clean.
Express directly into the storage cup, which prevents leakage or spillage. When baby's hungry, simply attach the soft nipple to the cup for feeding. Save your milk in the fridge or freezer and choose your preferred storage solution, bags or cups.
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