Discontinued
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SCF604/11
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I fill the Philips Avent cup with fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks?
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
What material are Philips Avent cups made of?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Are Philips Avent cups recyclable?
Why does my Philips Avent Cup scale differ from the packaging?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?