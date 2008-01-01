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    Philips Avent VIA Baby Food Set

    SCF613/20

    One system - many options

    VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent VIA Baby Food Set

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    One system - many options

    BPA-Free Storage system

    Easy to organize

    Easy to organize

    Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

    Leak-proof twist-on system

    Leak-proof twist-on system

    For safe storage and transport

    Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

    Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

    Ideal for storing and transporting

    Ideal for storing baby food

    Ideal for storing baby food

    Sturdy, stackable and leak-proof cup is easy to label for the fridge or freezer. Use VIA Cups to store home-made meals, snacks and finger foods.

    Fits other Philips Avent products

    Store and feed with the same cup. Warm feeds with the Philips Avent Digital or Electric bottle and baby food warmer

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Weaning spoon
      2  pcs
      Milk storage cup lid
      20  pcs
      Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
      10  pcs
      Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
      10  pcs
      Recipe guide
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0-6 months
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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