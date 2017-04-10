Search terms

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4205BK/00
  • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4205BK/00

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Welcome to weightless freedom. Free from wires that hold you down. Philips Flite Hyprlite Wireless neckband headphones are so slim and light that you barely feel them in your ears. See all benefits

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Gravity defying headphones

      • 12.2mm drivers/ open-back
      • In-ear
      Bass tube for rich bass

      Bass tube for rich bass

      Innovative bass tubes in the earbud increase air flow to deliver deep, rich bass.

      High-power drivers deliver clear sound

      High-power drivers deliver clear sound

      High-power 12.2 mm drivers are tuned to reproduce clear, crisp sound.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

      Lightweight and slim neckband style for wearing stability

      Super slim neckband is designed to fit everyone. So light you'll forget you're wearing them.

      Sleek metallic gloss accents

      Sleek metallic gloss accents

      Iconic design with fresh, modern high-gloss accents.

      Never miss a call with vibration mode

      Never miss a call with vibration mode

      The neckband vibrates when calls come in, so you'll never miss a call.

      Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

      Ergonomic earbuds for a natural fit

      So slim you can barely feel them in your ears, Hyprlite headphones deliver your music in weightless comfort.

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 7 hours of playtime

      With 7 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

      Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

      Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Microphone mute
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Music play time
        7*  hr
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        120* hr
        Talk time
        7* hr

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency range
        9 - 21 000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        30 mW
        Sensitivity
        105  dB
        Speaker diameter
        12.2 mm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        0.418  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99154 8
        Height
        20.8  cm
        Length
        20.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.114  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.304  kg
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        69 51613 99154 1
        Gross weight
        0.107  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.038  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.069  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        18.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.5  cm
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Weight
        0.038  kg
        Width
        13.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 69 51613 99154 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        3

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Actual results may vary

