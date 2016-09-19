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  • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.

    Flite Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4405BK/00

    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Philips Flite Ultrlite Wireless headphones are incredibly lightweight yet surprisingly powerful. Free from wires that hold you down, they are slim and compact with a flat folding design that makes them an ideal companion wherever you go.

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    Flite Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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    Ultra light. Big sound.

    Gravity defying headphones

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Soft ear cushions
    • Flat folding
    High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

    High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

    High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    Remote control for handsfree calls and music

    The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

    Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

    Ultralight and super slim design

    Ultralight and super slim design

    Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

    Flat folding for easy portability

    Flat folding for easy portability

    Flat folding for easy portability.

    Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

    Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

    Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 9 hours of playtime

    With 9 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      9 - 22 000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      24 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      103  dB

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      4.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      22.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      6
      Width
      21  cm
      Gross weight
      1.2  kg
      Height
      23.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 98156 3
      Nett weight
      0.54  kg
      Tare weight
      0.66  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Call on Hold
      • Switch between 2 calls
      • Answer/End Call
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between call and music
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      9*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      300* hr
      Talk time
      9* hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      21  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      3.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 98156 6
      Gross weight
      0.166  kg
      Nett weight
      0.09  kg
      Tare weight
      0.076  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      17  cm
      Width
      14  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Weight
      0.09  kg

    • Accessories

      USB cable
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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