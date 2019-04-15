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  • All eyes on you All eyes on you All eyes on you

    2000 series Earbud headphones with mic

    SHE2305BL/00

    All eyes on you

    Rock your sounds wherever you go. These earbud headphones are available in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?

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    2000 series Earbud headphones with mic

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    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    All eyes on you

    • 12.2mm drivers/ open earbud
    • integrated mic
    • Blue
    • Ultra comfy

    Bright color-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing

    Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing. The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.

    Lightweight oval-shaped earbuds for comfort

    The oval shape of these lightweight earbuds means you can rock your sounds in real comfort.

    In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls

    The in-line remote makes it easy to take a call or pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

    12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

    The 12.2 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound and decent bass.

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      120cm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      19.7  cm
      Gross weight
      1.298  kg
      Height
      16.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 98166 2
      Nett weight
      0.312  kg
      Tare weight
      0.986  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      17.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8  cm
      Height
      6  cm
      Nett weight
      0.039  kg
      Gross weight
      0.131  kg
      Tare weight
      0.092  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 51613 98166 9

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.2  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      5.2  cm
      Depth
      2.8  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 98166 5
      Gross weight
      0.035  kg
      Nett weight
      0.013  kg
      Tare weight
      0.022  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Blue

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