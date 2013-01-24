Home
Headphones with mic

SHE3015TL/00
  • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
    Headphones with mic

    SHE3015TL/00

    Extra bass

    Philips SHE3015 headphones with jelly body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy. See all benefits

      Extra bass

      Soft body for comfy fit

      • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
      • Earbud

      14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

      Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

      Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

      A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

      Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

      The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Teal

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        25  mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        14.8  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Frequency response
        9 - 22 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 73227 6
        Depth
        2,8  cm
        Gross weight
        0,0339  kg
        Height
        17,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,0134  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Dummy
        Tare weight
        0,0205  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Dummy
        Width
        5,2  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0,1287  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 73227 0
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        17,9  cm
        Nett weight
        0,0402  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0,0885  kg
        Width
        8  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1,2586  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73227 3
        Height
        16,3  cm
        Length
        34,5  cm
        Nett weight
        0,3216  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0,9370  kg
        Width
        19,7  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1,25  cm
        Height
        2,1  cm
        Weight
        0,0134  kg
        Width
        1,6  cm

