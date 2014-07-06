Headphones with mic SHE3015BK/00
Headphones with mic SHE3015BK/00
Extra bass
Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Suggested retail price: HKD129.00
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra bass
Soft body for comfy fit
- 14.8mm drivers/open-back
- Earbud
14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound
Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.
Flexi-Grip design for durabilit
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort
A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.
Soft body ensures a comfortable fit
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
open
- Frequency response
-
9 - 22 000
Hz
- Diaphragm
-
PET
- Magnet type
-
Neodymium
- Type
-
Dynamic
- Voice coil
-
copper
- Speaker diameter
-
14.8
mm
- Sensitivity
-
107
dB
- Maximum power input
-
25
mW
- Impedance
-
16
ohm
-
Connectivity
- Type of cable
-
copper
- Cable Connection
-
two-parallel, symmetric
- Finishing of connector
-
nickel plated
- Cable length
-
1
m
- Connector
-
3.5
mm
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
34,5
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
24
- Width
-
19,7
cm
- Gross weight
-
1,2586
kg
- Height
-
16,3
cm
- GTIN
-
1 69 23410 73225 9
- Nett weight
-
0,3216
kg
- Tare weight
-
0,9370
kg
-
Inner Carton
- Length
-
17,9
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
3
- Width
-
8
cm
- Height
-
6
cm
- Nett weight
-
0,0402
kg
- Gross weight
-
0,1287
kg
- Tare weight
-
0,0885
kg
- GTIN
-
2 69 23410 73225 6
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
17,5
cm
- Packaging type
-
Dummy
- Type of shelf placement
-
Dummy
- Width
-
5,2
cm
- Depth
-
2,8
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
69 23410 73225 2
- Gross weight
-
0,0339
kg
- Nett weight
-
0,0134
kg
- Tare weight
-
0,0205
kg
-
Product dimensions
- Height
-
2,1
cm
- Width
-
1,6
cm
- Depth
-
1,25
cm
- Weight
-
0,0134
kg
-
Design
- Color
-
Black
