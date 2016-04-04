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  • PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

    Bluetooth® sports headphones

    SHQ6500BL/00

    PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

    Philips Actionfit RunFree wireless sports headphones bring new levels of freedom and energy to your workouts. With a secure fit, tough waterproof design and powerful bass, they're built to keep your body moving.

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    Bluetooth® sports headphones

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    PUSH YOUR LIMITS, wirelessly

    Wireless sports earbud headsets

    • Best for outdoor use
    • Bluetooth®
    • Sweat/ water proof
    • Earbud

    Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

    Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

    Anti-slip rubber ear caps keep the headphone in - always.

    C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.

    Bluetooth wireless connection for tangle-free workouts

    Bluetooth technology provides hassle-free wireless music.

    Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

    Your ActionFit headphones are designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is well protected against tearing and breaking, and can withstand extreme environments - and workouts.

    High performance sound pushes you further

    13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

    Ideal for any workout with IPX2 sweat resistance

    Don't be afraid to break a sweat. With an IPX2 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

    Control your music and pick up calls while training

    Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      • Semi-closed
      • Closed
      Sound Enhancement
      • Echo Control
      • Noise Reduction
      Speaker diameter
      13.6 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Voice coil
      Copper
      Frequency response
      15 - 22 000  Hz
      Maximum power input
      10 mW
      Sensitivity
      107 dB
      Type
      dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      4.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      19  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      11  cm
      Gross weight
      0.278  kg
      Height
      13.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 25970 71012 8
      Nett weight
      0.09  kg
      Tare weight
      0.188  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Switch between call and music
      • Call on Hold
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Battery Type
      LI-Polymer
      Music play time
      4.5*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      55* hr
      Talk time
      4.5* hr
      Battery weight
      2.5g

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 25970 71012 1
      Gross weight
      0.066  kg
      Nett weight
      0.03  kg
      Tare weight
      0.036  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      2  cm
      Width
      10  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Weight
      0.014  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick start guide
      Quick start guide
      USB cable
      Included for charging
      Ear fit stabilizer
      2 pairs

    • Design

      Color
      Carbon lime & black

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