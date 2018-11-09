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  • Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle* Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle* Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

    SP9860/13

    Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD3,498.00

    Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

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    Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
    • High-control suspension system
    • Top-spin digital motor
    • Superb SkinGlide coating
    Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

    Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

    With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong, long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.

    The perfect blade position for maximum precision

    The perfect blade position for maximum precision

    To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips s9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.

    High-speed shaving efficiency

    High-speed shaving efficiency

    Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.

    Effortlessly glides over your skin

    Effortlessly glides over your skin

    The Philips S9000 Prestige features our Superb SkinGlide coating for an extremely smooth shave. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.

    Convenient wireless charging

    Convenient wireless charging

    Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

    A shaver with the power to tame beards

    A shaver with the power to tame beards

    The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

    Personalize your shave

    Personalize your shave

    Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

    Designed to catch even difficult hairs

    Designed to catch even difficult hairs

    The 360-D+ Flexing heads on this Philips electric shaver follow the contours of your face, catching even difficult hairs for a smoother shave.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

    Trimming your mustache and sideburns

    Trimming your mustache and sideburns

    Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the SmartClick precision trimmer.

    Keeping everything organized and protected

    Keeping everything organized and protected

    The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch with a Qi charging pad and accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

    Simply use, open, then clean

    Simply use, open, then clean

    Clean your shaver quickly and thoroughly. Simply pop open the shaving head and rinse it under running water.

    A full charge in just three hours

    A full charge in just three hours

    Use the Qi charging pad to fully charge your shaver in three hours. This wireless shaver runs on a powerful, lithium-ion battery designed for power and longevity.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Premium pouch
      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging time
      3 hours
      Charging
      Qi-charging pad
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Quick charge
      18 minutes

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Finishing
      Timeless elegance

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH98
      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      • Excellent skin comfort system
      Contour following
      360-D+ Flexing heads
      SkinIQ technology
      • High-control suspension system
      • Top-spin digital motor
      • Protective SkinGlide coating
      • Personal Comfort settings
      • Power Adapt sensor

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • 3-step cleaning
      • Fully washable
      Display
      % Battery Level Indicator
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use

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