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  • Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    SW6710/15

    Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness

    Blast your way through long hairs with V-track PRO. Our V-Track PRO blades cut hair with less pulling even on a 3-day stubble.*

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD1,298.00

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    Powerful shave, excellent comfort and closeness

    The lightspeed shave of V-track Pro!

    • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
    • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
    • Turbo+ mode
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

    V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

    Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position on a 3-day stubble, even flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

    72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

    72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

    72 self-sharpening blades. 151000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

    Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

    Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

    Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

    Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

    Shave through dense parts of beard with 20% more power

    Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 20% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo+ mode.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

    60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

    You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    1-hour charging time

    1-hour charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer

    • Power

      Run time
      60 min / 20 shaves
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Star Wars Han Solo

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

    • Shaving Performance

      SkinComfort
      • SkinProtection System
      • AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Shaving system
      • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
      • 72 self-sharpening blades
      Contour following
      8-direction ContourDetectHeads
      Turbo+ mode
      Shave with 20% extra power

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      • Cordless use
      • Unplug before use

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Luxurious pouch
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
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    • Cut 30% closer in less strokes - vs. Philips predecessor
    • Cuts up to 20% more hair - vs. Philips predecessor
    • 20% more power - compared to not using Turbo+ mode
    • Less pulling on a 3-day stubble - vs. Philips predecessor

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