TAH7508BK/97
Immerse freely
Work or play, flow through your days with these wireless noise-canceling headphones! Adaptive noise cancellation and a comfy over-ear fit keep you immersed. You get rich, detailed sound, and there’s a low lag setting for games and movies.See all benefits
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
The round ear-cup mounts and sleek frame give these over-ear headphones a distinctive sense of style. Memory foam ear-cup cushions keep you comfortable through long listening sessions—and the ear cups fold flat and swivel inward for easy storage in your pocket or bag.
You’ll enjoy rich sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. To enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines without turning up the volume, simply activate Dynamic Bass via the multifunction button or the Philips Headphones app.
You get well over a day of listening even if you have noise cancellation turned on. A full charge takes just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge gives you an extra 3 hours. You can also use a USB-C cable to plug into any smart device with a USB-C port.
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set a timer on our companion app and they’ll power down automatically. The app also lets you manage connected devices or turn adaptive noise cancellation off and take control of the levels yourself. Plus, there’s a range of preset sound styles: ‘Voice’ is ideal for podcasts!
Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! Youll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the large drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
Design
Telecommunication
ANC features
Voice assistant
