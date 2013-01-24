Do your own thing
Have fun with the on-ear headphones kids can style themselves. These headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB and are tough enough to throw in a schoolbag. Children can decorate the ear cups with stickers or their own works of art! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.
Kids can customize these headphones with stickers, or even their latest work of art. The clear outer covering of the ear cups opens so you can put a drawing inside. Three sets of stickers and graphc cards are included with the headphones.
These wireless on-ear children's headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.
The strong, flexible headband adjusts easily and is tough enough to withstand being thrown in a backpack or dropped on the floor. It can even be twisted hard without breaking. Whatever the kids get up to, their headphones will stay in one piece.
Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.
The 1.2 m audio cord includes a simple in-line remote with a built-in mic. Kids can pause the music or answer a call. All without touching their smartphone.
