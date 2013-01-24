Home
Wireless Headphone

TASH402LF/00
  Stay cool.
    Crush your personal best with these wireless sweat-resistant over-ear sports headphones. Lightweight and comfortable, they pack 20 hours play time into a single charge. Cooling ear-cup cushions keep you focused when the going gets hot. See all benefits

      Stay cool.

      However hot you get.

      • 40mm drivers/semi-open back
      • On-ear
      • Sweat/ water proof

      20 hours play time

      This headphone offers up to 20 hours of continuous play for worry-free enjoyment when you're listening to your music on the go.

      40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

      Let your workout playlist take you to the next level. Perfectly tuned 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers deliver the bass to keep you going. The closed-back construction delivers great passive noise isolation. You get to pump up your tunes without annoying others.

      Breathable ear-cup cushions. Easily detach for cleaning

      The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Cooling ear cups. Train hard. Stay cool

      The soft, breathable ear-cup cushions are filled with cooling gel: no matter how hard you work, the headphones stay cool against your skin. The cushions are also detachable for easy cleaning.

      Detailed sound. Good bass. Great passive noise isolation

      Plug into a world of crystal clear and natural sound with precisely tuned 40mm drivers. Your Sports headphone is carefully engineered to deliver crisp and richly detailed yet natural sound – whatever the music you’re listening to.

      Flat-folding design. Easy storage

      Flat-folding ear cups make storage easy.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      These sports headphones boast an IPX4 splash-proof rating. They're resistant to splashing from any direction and can withstand more than a little sweat. You can train as hard as you like, even when it's raining.

      Quick Charge. Charge for 10 minutes, get 2 hours play

      If you need an extra boost, Quick Charge gets you 2 hours more play time after 10 minutes charging.

      Sleek design. Flat-folding ear cups

      The sleek design looks great whether you're going for your personal best or meeting friends after a gym session. Flat-folding ear cups make storage easy.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

      The user friendly buttons let you pause your playlist, take calls, and adjust volume. All without touching your smartphone. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Semi-open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        Copper
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Sound Enhancement
        • Echo Control
        • Noise Reduction
        Impedance
        32Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        40mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Type
        dynamic
        Sensitivity
        90 dB

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Answer/End Call

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Quick start guide
        USB cable
        Include for charging

      • Power

        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Music play time
        20  hr
        Battery weight
        2.5
        Battery Type
        LI-Polymer

      • Design

        Color
        Carbon lime & black

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        18  cm
        Width
        17  cm
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Weight
        0.17  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        22.5  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.28  kg
        Nett weight
        0.179  kg
        Tare weight
        0.101  kg
        EAN
        48 95229 10090 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        22.1  cm
        Width
        17.6  cm
        Height
        24  cm
        Gross weight
        1.02  kg
        Nett weight
        0.537  kg
        Tare weight
        0.483  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10090 6

