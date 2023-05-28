Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Music to calls, flow through your day Music to calls, flow through your day Music to calls, flow through your day

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT3508WT/00

    Music to calls, flow through your day

    Always be working it! These true wireless noise-canceling earbuds sound great, and they reduce wind noise. You can immerse in your tunes and enjoy clear calls on the go. Slip the charging case into your pocket and you’re set for the day.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    True Wireless Headphones

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Music to calls, flow through your day

    • Natural sound
    • Noise Canceling
    • Clearer calls on the go
    • Bluetooth LE Audio*
    Always hear your music. Noise Canceling

    Always hear your music. Noise Canceling

    Noise canceling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust. Want to hear more of what's going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.

    Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

    Clearer calls on the go. They'll hear you, not the noise

    When you're on a call, a dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while an AI algorithm removes background noise from the world around you. The person you're speaking to will hear you, not the traffic or the chatter of people standing next to you!

    Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

    Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

    These earbuds will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec* to give you a steadier connection and noticeably better sound. The sound won't dip if you're streaming music or taking calls in built-up areas, and there's virtually no lag if watching movies or gaming.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 10 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Always ready. Pocket-sized charging case and mono mode

    Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. They'll stay protected and charging when you're not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

    Multipoint connection and touch controls

    Touch controls on the earbud stalks keep things simple and multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them during a quick workout or on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.

    No worries. Up to 21 hours play time with the case

    You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 14 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the case and they'll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 15 minutes gives you an extra hour. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Philips Headphones app. Control noise canceling and more

    You can use the Philips Headphones app to customize noise canceling, turn auto wind noise reduction off, and adjust the level of transparency when using Awareness Mode. An equalizer lets you fine-tune your sounds, and you can keep your headphone's software up to date via the app too.

    Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

    You get real comfort thanks to soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers. The ear tips insert securely into your ear canal, creating a perfect seal that helps diminish external noise. Plus, the stalks make these earbuds easy to insert and remove.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      95 dB (1k Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.3
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • TMAP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      29.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      25.5  cm
      Gross weight
      3.83  kg
      Height
      27.7  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 13161 0
      Nett weight
      1.584  kg
      Tare weight
      2.246  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Google fast pair
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      13.7  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      11.7  cm
      Height
      11.9  cm
      Nett weight
      0.198  kg
      Gross weight
      0.41  kg
      Tare weight
      0.212  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 13161 7

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      7 + 14  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      11.5  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      400  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      55  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      13  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      11  cm
      Depth
      4.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 13161 3
      Gross weight
      0.113  kg
      Nett weight
      0.066  kg
      Tare weight
      0.047  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      an AI mic
      Wind noise reduction
      Yes

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      6.28 x 2.81 x 3.54  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.52 x 2.14 x 2.55  cm
      Total weight
      0.045  kg

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20311 2

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes
      Auto wind noise cancelation
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.